Jet 2 is suspending flights and tourism until April 14

Jet2.com and tour operator Jet2 Holidays have extended flights and tourism until April 14, “due to current uncertainty and restrictions imposed by the Govt-19 epidemic”.

Jet 2, the second largest operator in the United Kingdom, had already announced that it would suspend operations until January 25.

Jet 2 announced on Twitter that customers affected by the suspension until April 14 will have their bookings automatically canceled and a full refund.

Customers who book a trip after April 15 will receive information close to their travel date.

The UK has imposed new restrictions on all visitors to the UK from 33 countries at risk, including Portugal, including ten days of mandatory hotel isolation and two PCR tests during isolation (click to read: Isolation required for Portugal and travelers in the UK costs யூ 2,000 per person in other countries ).

