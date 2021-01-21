Home World Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband’s inauguration – a fairytale

Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband’s inauguration – a fairytale

Jan 21, 2021 0 Comments
Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband's inauguration - a fairytale

On an important day in the history of the United States, The Jill Biden Not escaping from the most attentive eyes. At the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, The first lady of the future chose to wear a blue dress and coat. A look to measure Jill with the signature of an American designer Alexandra O’Neill, Founder of the Margarian brand. A choice that follows the tradition of other first women who want to create known new designers or report political news.

Is different Melania Trump, Who is at risk With the best designers and oversized dresses, Jill chose a romantic and classic style. The 69-year-old teacher always challenges in floral prints and combines a protective mask with fabric.

This Wednesday, January 20, Swarovski wore a set adorned with crystals in order to reflect the female light of the future American president, who is no exception.

The simple and elegant look hides a very special object. “Blue was chosen to represent optimism and stability”, Revealed the brand. Choosing Jill Biden’s attire could be aimed at conveying a political message that the country is experiencing tense moments after being attacked by Capitol supporters. Donald Trump, January 6th.

READ  Canadian police arrested for angry over lobster feud

You May Also Like

Greta Dunberg bids farewell to Trump and Clay Iron: very happy old man

Greta Dunberg bids farewell to Trump and Clay Iron: very happy old man

China bids farewell to Mike Pompeo as a "lying clown" - Spectator

China bids farewell to Mike Pompeo as a “lying clown” – Spectator

Melania Trump breaks with tradition by not inviting a successor to the White House

Melania Trump breaks with tradition by not inviting a successor to the White House

Mitch McConnell first claims that Trump (and other "powerful people") caused the Capitol Rebellion

Mitch McConnell first claims that Trump (and other “powerful people”) caused the Capitol Rebellion

The nurse who refused to retire to help during infections died

The nurse who refused to retire to help during infections died

The FBI says Congress invaders are hoping to sell Pelosi's computer to Russia

The FBI says Congress invaders are hoping to sell Pelosi’s computer to Russia

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *