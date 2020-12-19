Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden on ‘SNL’

Jim Carrey was charged.

The comedian will no longer play President-elect Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Even though my tenure is considered to be only 6 weeks, I am delighted to have been elected as your SNL President … the highest duty call of humor,” Gary Tweeted On Saturday. “I want to move forward knowing that Biden is the winner because I knocked it out. But I’m one of the proudest to fight SNL Fiden!”

The 58-year-old LA resident temporarily flew to New York to play Biden at the long-running sketch comedy show, According to the wrap.

Despite the “SNL” epidemic, Season 46 aired live, in-studio episodes from time to time.

“Thanks to Jim Carrey for making this important,” “SNL” Twitter account released In response to Carrie’s messages.

There is Maya Rudolph He played Kamala Harris, who was elected vice president From last season, when “SNL” mocked democratic primaries.

A new pitch can be found on tonight’s show, which airs at 11:30 p.m.

During the Obama administration, Jason Sudekis portrayed Pita. Woody Harrelson and John Mulani will also be performing soon.

Alec Baldwin, who played President Trump for many years, Farewell For that role after Trump lost the election.