Jim Carrey’s favorite movie returns to Netflix success

Two Golden Globes in a row for Best Actor, in the drama and music or comedy categories, for The Truman Show and the Andes World, at the beginning of the millennium, Jim Carrey could have rediscovered himself and completely turned away from the comedies they returned to. Becoming a star in the mid-90s, the acclaimed play skillfully entered a new and bold phase in their lives.

However, his decision to pursue what he knew could affect his life for a long time, although he later starred in other acclaimed plays, such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Continuing after the ad Unable to load ad

Things continued for a while in comedy, with Almighty 2003 hitting the biggest box office on its list. But the law to reduce revenue was finally established.

Dick and Jane’s Madness, Scrooge’s Ghosts, Daddy’s Penguin, The Incredible Wizard Burt Wonderstone, Kick-Ass 2 and Debbie & Lloyd 2 are all major or box office failures and, in some cases, a combination of the two in the 21st century. The works are of course Beyton Reid’s rated Sim Lord.

Carl Allen (Gary) is a beacon of negativity, but a self-help seminar teaches you to simply say yes to anything, and it has a profound effect on your life.

It’s a comedy with a few jokes, but Jim Carrey does everything he can by his acting, and it’s a charming addition to his film curriculum.

In the United States, yes sir is now available on Netflix, and due to the 59-year-old actor’s continued popularity, he has a real chance to retain success in the streaming service.

In 2020, Jim Carrey entertained audiences by playing the villain Dr. Robotnik in the movie Sonic: The Movie.

The adaptation of the game was so successful that its sequel was already in development and Gary was able to return to the role of adversary.

As for Iya, unlike the US, the comedy is not available on Netflix in Brazil. However, it can be purchased or rented through YouTube or Google Play Movies.