Jimmy Kimmel was raged for’white privilege’ by joking’report John Oliver to ICE’

Jimmy Kimmel was called’White Privilege’ after saying he would report fellow comedian John Oliver to ICE at the 72nd Prime Time Emmy Awards.

Emmy Awards started on Sunday in a special way. Candidates dressed up for 9 people and installed cameras at home to attend a virtual event.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences held an awards ceremony by tapping Kimmel once again after two careers in 2012 and 2016.

But on Sunday, Kimmel angered viewers by joking about US immigration and customs enforcement and John Oliver.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has won the Outstanding Variety Talk Series for five consecutive years since 2015.

Every year, Oliver’s late-night talk show swept the Emmy Award and beat Jimmy Kimmel Live in the process.

After this year’s defeat, Kimmel jokingly applauded the British.

‘Congrats once again to John Oliver. I’ll report him to ICE,’ Kimmel said.

Soon after, many viewers turned to Twitter to complain about the joke after being reported that migrant women living in Georgia facilities had undergone’mass hysterectomy’.

One said, “The amount of white privileges it took for Jimmy Kimmel not to go onstage at a nationally aired event to joke about ice and say it’s not okay is really amazing. On Twitter.

‘What’s so funny about @Jimmykimmel @The Emmy about ice?’

Another Twitter user admitted that Kimmel doesn’t find it very fun.

Especially when he jokes about ICE and the general horrors it causes, or makes his other very strange jokes.

One mentioned it was Hispanic Heritage Month, and Kimmel’s joke appeared as a small Latinx representative at the Emmy Awards.

‘The only Latinx expression we got was Count von Count ft. Happy Hispanic Heritage Month in #Emmy which was Lin Manual [and] America Ferrera presented the awards and Jimmy Kimmel’s tasteless and harmful ICE jokes.

Many Emmy Award viewers have complained about Jimmy Kimmel’s joke on Twitter.

One mentioned that joking about ICE can help you escape the’systemic horror they cause’.

Others shared similar feelings by pointing out that their families were deported by ICE and that it was not something to laugh at.

‘Dad was banished. He was literally placed on the plane with two federal agents. He was chained. He was dropped off at Heathrow and that’s all. ‘Wrote by one person.

‘It’s not fun to joke with ICE. Are you making ICE jokes at the awards ceremony I wanted to enjoy? You, Jimmy Kimmel. ‘

One wrote that Ice is’separating the family’, while the other wondered how Kimmel could make jokes’in this political atmosphere’.

Activist and writer Charlotte Clymer summed up the idea of ​​the Internet as follows: ‘Ewwww… Jimmy Kimmel. Don’t joke about calling ICE. thank.’

One shared his experience with the ICE deportation and accused him of being insensitive to jokes.

Twitter users discovered that Kimmel’s jokes were inappropriate and asked,’Why are the people who tear up their families so funny?’

Twitter user: Jimmy kimme; Making ICE jokes in this political atmosphere ??? Yeah he didn’t think through this

Charlotte Climber:’Wow… Jimmy Kimmel. Don’t joke about calling ICE. thank’

Last week, a whistleblower who worked at an ICE facility in Georgia complained to the Department of Homeland Security that he had’mass hysterectomy’ against an immigrant woman.

Dun Uten, a former nurse at the Irwin County Detention Center in Osilla, complained that while some women may need a hysterectomy,’not everyone’s womb can be so bad.’

She testified that migrant women were referred to unidentified doctors outside the detention center due to’high hysterectomy’ and that many women did not understand why they did the procedure.

‘Everyone he sees has had a hysterectomy. Almost everyone. ‘I got the wrong ovary for a young woman.’

ICE said in a statement that only two women have been referred to an external gynecologist for hysterectomy since 2018.

The Inspector’s Office began investigating this matter.