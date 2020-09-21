Jimmy Kimmel’s Emmy Awards telecast plunges to record low ratings

email 72nd Emmy Awards Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel According to TheWrap, on ABC’s viewership was 6.1 million, down 20% compared to last year’s hostless version.

“New lows for annual awards show” Tony Maglio of TheWrap Reported.

JIMMY KIMMEL, BLACKFACE Backlash on’Rain Apology’ Controversy

Kimmel, who hosted the awards for the third time, used his opening monologue to have no audience at this year’s Emmys due to health and safety procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not a MAGA rally, it’s Emmys. Instead of a live audience, we took a page from baseball and did a cardboard cutout of the candidates,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel hosted similarly politically claimed 2018 Academy Awards, which hit an all-time low on Oscars.

The late-night star, who hosted the Emmy Awards, also broadcast live at the Staples Center without crowds. President Trump “Schitt’s Creek” won big.

JIMMY KIMMEL launches EMMYS in 2020 with JABS at CORONAVIRUS, sponsors of Trump when opening MONOLOGUE

“Schitt’s Creek” is located in a small town in Ontario, Canada of the same name. Kimmel, who returned to the show for a while after the ad stopped, joked, “Trump will build a wall on the northern border! Has the president yet tweeted to us?”

Kimmel also got a backlash online after joking about filing John Oliver, another late-night host from the UK, to the Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Kimmel earlier this year Lit for wearing a black face During his tenure of hosting “The Man Show” in the early 2000s, especially while impersonating former NBA star Karl Malone. The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” claimed he has “evolved” since appearing on the Comedy Central program.