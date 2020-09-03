Jimmy Rai vs. China-New York Times

Listen and subscribe to podcasts on your mobile device:

Via Apple Podcast | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher

This episode contains strong language.

Jimmy Lai was born in mainland China, but started as a workwear workshop employee in Hong Kong and became a clothing tycoon. After the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, he turned his attention to the media, publishing a publication criticizing the Chinese Communist Party.

“I believe in the media,” he told Austin Ramsay, a Hong Kong reporter for The New York Times. “By providing information, you are actually giving freedom.”