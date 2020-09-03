Jimmy Rai vs. China-New York Times

Listen and subscribe to podcasts on your mobile device:
Jimmy Lai was born in mainland China, but started as a workwear workshop employee in Hong Kong and became a clothing tycoon. After the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, he turned his attention to the media, publishing a publication criticizing the Chinese Communist Party.
“I believe in the media,” he told Austin Ramsay, a Hong Kong reporter for The New York Times. “By providing information, you are actually giving freedom.”
In August, he was arrested under Hong Kong’s new Beijing-backed national security law.
Today we talk with Mr. Lai about his life, his arrest, and his campaign for democracy against the growth of power in China.
Background reading:
In August, Mr. Lai, his two sons, and four Apple Daily executives Arrested Under the new national security laws, publications Targets and test cases For the government’s authority over the media.
Austin Ramzy contributed to the reporting.
