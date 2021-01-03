Home Top News João Sousa withdraws from first 2021 tournament and prioritizes Australia

João Sousa withdraws from first 2021 tournament and prioritizes Australia

Jan 03, 2021 0 Comments
joao-sousa

João Sousa, Portuguese number one and 90th in the world rankings, dropped out this Sunday at the ATP 250 in Antalya, Turkey, one of two men’s main circuit tournaments that will open the season from Tuesday.

Vimaranense, who have been training intensively in Barcelona for the past few weeks, along with some of the best players in the world, have chosen to prioritize training over competition and currently have no physical issues that prevent them from to compete. “There has been a slight change from the first tournament of the season. We are not going to Antalya. It was our option to prioritize preseason, training and not be in a rush right now. We want to create a good base. We are working on some technical aspects which still require time to be internalized ”, revealed to us Frederico Marques, Coach of Sousa.

The coach of the best Portuguese remembers that the start of the year in Australia will be demanding and reveals that the duo will remain at Barcelona until the middle of this month, when they leave for Melbourne. “We know it will be a demanding season, with several tournaments in a row from the start, it will be demanding and we want to get there on a good basis. We will be in Barcelona for another 14 days and then we will travel to Australia. “

João Sousa will train during quarantine with Pablo Carreño Busta (during the two weeks), Jan-Lennard Struff and Nikoloz Basilashvili (Monday). Rohan Bopanna, ex-top 5 in the world for doubles, will be your pair partner throughout the Australian month.

