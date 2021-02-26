The Job Roles Japanese Robots Are Taking Over

Japan is planning to use robots to help visitors, workers, and athletes at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games, to showcase the country’s service robot technology to the rest of the world. But as anyone who lives in Japan or has been to Japan in recent years will know, the robots have been slowly taking over some jobs for years already.

Teacher Robots

Teachers are not in danger of losing their jobs to robots quite yet. But robots have already started helping out at schools. In August 2018, the Japanese government announced it would spend 250 million yen to insert AI robots into 500 classrooms across the country to help improve children’s English skills.

Robot Hotel Staff

Just think. With robot hotel staff, you do not need to tip! However, staying in a place where the only human employees are bed-makers and hidden security guards, could come across as pretty creepy. The Henn na Hotel opened its doors in an area of Nagasaki in 2015. Visitors are greeted by a robotic dinosaur receptionist before their bags are taken to the rooms by the bell-bot. The hotel also uses facial recognition instead of keys.

Nursing Home Robots

Humanoid robots are increasingly being used in Japanese nursing homes to help give elderly people a better quality of life. For example, in a nursing home in the Miyagi Prefecture, residents can communicate remotely with a Telenoid robot using a camera and microphone. The robot has nubs for feet and hands and has a faceless expression, but the camera and microphone allow the robot to project the voice and movements of the people it interacts with. The robot seems to have had great effects on the nursing home’s residents. For instance, it has been reported that people with dementia particularly benefited from communicating with the robot.

Robot Bartenders

In February 2020, the world’s first robot bartender began serving drinks at a Tokyo bar. The trial of using an automated bartender was testing whether such robots could be rolled out in bars, restaurants, and shops where hiring staff has proved difficult. In fact, robot bartenders would save business owners money because, at 9 million yen, which is around $82,000, the robot costs the same as employing a human for three years. Only this robot will never be handing in its notice. The robotic bartender, created by QBIT Robotics, can pour a beer in forty seconds and mix a cocktail within a minute. The robot’s face is displayed on a tablet screen, and it has four cameras to monitor customer’s facial expressions via AI software, so the robot bartender can quite easily chat about things like the weather while preparing orders.

Robot Priests

In August 2015, the Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank unveiled a robot priest. Named Pepper, the robot is dressed in Buddhist robes, can chant Buddhist scriptures, and can even play the drums. While the idea of a robot Buddhist priest may sound rather amusing, the priest does have a couple of advantages over human priests. It only costs around $500 (USD), which massively undercuts the cost of human priests, who typically charge $2,400 in Japan. The other advantage is Pepper can live stream funeral ceremonies to people who cannot attend in person. However, it is hard to see most people wanting their loved ones to be sent off by a metallic priest. So, only time will tell if robot priests become a thing of the future.