Joe Buck of FOX Sports, Troy Aikman mock military flight before the Packers-Buccaneers game:’Tax dollars at work!’

FOX Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck and Troy Ikeman They’re being criticized for their comments on Sunday’s Week 6 match between Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the video clip posted on Twitter By Defector Media, Buck and Aikman didn’t notice the microphones were hot when discussing flight. For victory Four A-10 aircraft buzzed the almost empty Raymond James Stadium, sparking back and forth among announcers.

Aikman: “It’s just a lot of jet fuel for a little flight.”

Buck: “It’s hard money and taxes at work!”

Aikman: “They are [a] Kamala-Biden tickets. I’ll tell you right now, partner.”

The game itself was all pirates. Brady threw for a pair of touchdowns, including the first of the season. Rob Gronkowski pulled Tampa Bay to a 38-10 victory with a tight end.

According to NFL Communications, “Including the post-season, Brady and Gronkowski scored 91 touchdowns and surpassed Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates (90 touchdowns) in the third most touchdown in the quarterback receiver pair in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (114 touchdowns), and the Pro Football Hall of Fame combination of Steve Young and Jerry Rice (92) had more than that.”

It was Aaron Rogers’ worst match of the season, only completing 16 out of 35 passes in 160 yards without a touchdown and two interceptions.

