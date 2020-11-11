John Bolton calls Mike Pompeo ‘Trussional’ over second Trump executive notes: ‘reveals his credibility’

John Bolton, former national security adviser to the president Donald Trump, Criticized the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo To Says Tuesday Trump wins second presidency despite national election call by key networks and news organizations for Democrat president-elect Joe Biden.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Pompeo was asked about the transfer of power to the Biden administration. “There will be a smooth transition for the second Trump administration,” Pompeo replied.

Despite Pompeo’s suggestion that Trump would have a second term in office, Biden won the 2020 election by a margin of at least 4,909,587 votes and 76 votes.

“I think Mike is delusional and I must say he has shown his credibility internationally,” Bolton responded to Pompeo’s comments in a televised interview with CNN presenter Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

Bolton said he considers there to be “very few” in the US government who believe Trump has honestly won the presidential election. Bolton wondered if Pompeo had made his remarks to avoid being ousted by Trump or as a way to prevent his own Republican presidential election in 2024.

Blitzer later asked Bolton if the Trump administration’s refusal to acknowledge Biden’s victory and provide security explanations for those elected to the presidency was a potential national security issue. Bolton said he hopes both Trump and Biden will get explanations, one of which will eventually serve as president.

Newsweek Pompeo contacted the office for comment.

As of Nov. 10, Biden is leading Trump by about 273,000 votes in six different states, namely Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – which helped secure Biden’s victory by 79 votes.

There is Trump’s re-election campaign Cases have been filed in several states Thousands of votes have been cast in favor of fraud and states must be evicted before they can certify their election results in December, which could turn the election results in favor of Trump.

However, the Trump administration has been repeatedly accused of widespread voter fraud allegations without any conclusive evidence.

On Monday, the Attorney General See William Is allowed Federal attorneys to investigate Still unconfirmed claims. Democratic Congress leaders Criticized his decision Unsubstantiated and corrupt.

In response to the bar decision, Richard Bilker, the U.S. director of the Electoral Crimes Division overseeing investigations into voter fraud, resigned a few hours later.

In a speech Monday morning, the Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell “President Trump has 100 percent of his rights to investigate allegations of malpractice and weigh his legal preferences. In particular, the constitution does not give the wealthy media companies any role in this process. Predictions and comments from the press do not veto the authority over the legal rights of any citizen, including the President of the United States.”