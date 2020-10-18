Home entertainment John Forgerty asks Donald Trump to stop acting’Son of Luck’

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
John Forgerty Enraged President Trump He is playing one of his very personal songs at a campaign rally. Because the song is really aimed at people like him.

Forgerty said he is issuing a stop order calling for a joint venture with Trump. Don’t play Creedence Clearwater Revival’s big hit “Fortunate Son”.

Po Gerty, who sang as a group and solo artist, Made it clear It’s personal… “I wrote this song because, as a veteran, it was disgusting that some people were allowed not to serve in my country because they could enjoy political and financial privileges. The fair share of taxes.”

John doesn’t support DT. Other attempts have been made to force Trump to quit other songs at his rally, but the law allows it. Nevertheless, artists can express discontent.



As you know, Trump never served in the military because he was suspended. Initially, it was a student probation, then a one-year probation after being diagnosed with bone spurs. And he grew up in a privileged house where Fogerty sings. In other words, Donald Trump was lucky.

By the way… if you haven’t heard “Lucky Son”, listen. It’s fantastic.

