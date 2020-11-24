John Gilbert Getty, heir to Getty Fortune, died at the age of 52

Exclusive details

John Gilbert Getty – One of the heirs of Getty Luck – died.

Law enforcement sources tell us … John passed away on Friday in Antonio, where he was found unresponsive in a hotel room. We are told that no bad play is suspected at this time and the cause of death is pending autopsy.

The family broke the news through a representative, … “With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son John Gilbert Getty.” The spokesman added, “John was a talented musician. He loved rock and roll. He will be very much missed.”

Another brother of John, Andrew, Meth died in 2015 from intoxication … and his own, mother, Ann, Died of a heart attack last September.

John Gilbert was one of many descendants J. Milk carton – Oilman, who worked at the Getty Museum in LA, doesn’t know much about JG except the fact that he jumped in LA … jumping from a multi-million dollar house to the next, he was apparently a friend Government Gavin Newsom.

The Getty family wealth is estimated to be $ 5 billion north these days – and there are many more life heirs among children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John Gilbert his daughter, Ivy cartridge, And his brothers, Peter And Billy.

He is 52 years old.