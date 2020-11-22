John Harbaugh, Malcolm Butler Spar before the Ravens-Titans game

There was no shortage of Baltimore play before the Ravens-Titans game.

The Titans hurt the Ravens before the AFC clash, marching the midfield logo in front of the home team, resulting in a Verbal argument between teams The Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Titans Corner Malcolm Butler were in a heated confrontation, according to several reports. Harbaugh and Titans coach Mike Wrobel also exchanged words and were separated by officers.

CBS cameras and Butler and Harpock were screaming at each other.

“Midfield logo play at Dr. M&T Bank Grounds.” Mike Karafolo of the NFL Network wrote on Twitter. “The #Titans came out and went to midfield in the logo. John Harbaugh came out all the way and blamed. Mike Wrobel and Harbaugh had an exciting chat then. Throw out the records !!! ”

“The Ravens players were not yet on the field when the Titans met in the midfield logo.” Athlete Jeff Sreepeak wrote on Twitter. “The Ravens coaches were out. Harbaugh started walking towards Butler. They eventually broke up, but then Wrapel came out. There were references between Wrapball and Harbaugh.”

Butler was seen screaming on the edge of Baltimore and going “nose to nose” with Harbaugh.

Sreepeak said it was the second time he had done this at the Titans Ravens ground to Harbaugh’s amazement.

“Remember, for the playoff game in January, the Titans met at the Ravens logo at M&D Bank Stadium.” He wrote. “Some Titans fans said they would always do it regardless of the stadium. Either way, Harbaugh blamed.”