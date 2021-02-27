Jonah Henriques: It's good that Gu does not find the net in Guimar ...es ... Guimares

After five games without a win, V.C. Guimares returned to victory this Friday, Tom Afonso defeated Henriques O’Brien 2-1. At the end of the match, Jono Henriques was satisfied with the positive result, despite pointing out some performance shortcomings.

“We had a very good 90 minutes, where we failed to finish. We enjoyed a punch in the stomach with the first goal from Bovista. The team’s character was shown. A press conference began to tell.

Related



Asked what led to the exhibition’s progress, Jonah Henriques said it was due to “personal and collective benefits”. “The strategic plan was fully accomplished by winning by three points. When three points are not won in a game like this, a fog appears before the team’s game. Victory is definite, reasonable, and clear. With Rio Ave, at home, we were playing the same game, we agreed on two goals, everything was different [derrota por 3-1]. Rio Away’s strategy is the best. “

D. The Minho coach was clear about the bar that was placed at the entrance to the Afonso Henriques Stadium. “Winning or winning is an interesting question because the support of the fans is an act of extra motivation. Any question coming from outside is always good to feel that they are with us, in encouragement, in demand, to criticize us. It is always good.

There was a specific ban for players [quanto ao festejo efusivo do segundo golo]Because we were unfortunate at times and criticized others unfairly. This team has done a fantastic job for the last three months. A lot of people questioned the work done with less good results and less performance in the last three games. It’s important to celebrate the players on the field, the players on the bench, the technical staff and the management. “

Then, in a paradoxical way, Jonah Henriques addressed the critics who were the target. “It’s good that there is no net shortage in Guimares. Over the past week, the Internet has worked very hard, and many doubt our work. Vitoria is a great club, with a lot of demands and a lot of needs to support. There is a new team. We want to be aggressive and enlightened at all times, but it’s not always easy. ”