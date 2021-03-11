Hoselight Studios founder Joseph Forres has been releasing a series of comments about the Xbox prior to the EA’s March 26 release of Its Tax Do, most recently appearing on Major Nelson’s official Xbox podcast.

Major Nelson pointed out that Fair recently had some things to say about the conference naming the Xbox console, and Forex used it as an opportunity to ask what the Xbox Live executive thinks about it:

“Seriously, be honest with me now. Isn’t this confusing? Seriously? What is it, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox Series X என்ன What is it? Why not just Xbox 1 and 2 and 3? “

In a nice natural exchange, Major Nelson explained that there were “people smarter than me” who made this decision, and that even the name of the Xbox 360 did not receive completely positive feedback at the time:

“There are people who understand the brand smarter than me, but I remember when people heard the name of the Xbox 360 and hated it, didn’t they? The names will be with you after a while. We’re trying to change something here, but I’ll tell Bill Spencer your opinion.

In response, Forres made a comment out of respect for Xbox boss Bill Spencer, calling him a “super cool guy” and explaining that he would tell Spencer his unconcerned opinion about console names: