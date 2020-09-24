Home Economy JPMorgan pays record $1 billion to address market manipulation costs

JPMorgan pays record $1 billion to address market manipulation costs

Sep 24, 2020 0 Comments

Amr Alfiky / Reuters

  • JPMorgan It is expected to pay nearly $1 billion to settle US regulator claims for spoofing in the precious metals and Treasury markets. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
  • This payment will resolve the investigation by the Department of Justice, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • The nearly $1 billion amount would be a record spoofing agreement, more similar to past fines for other forms of market manipulation, Bloomberg said.
  • Spoofing involves placing multiple orders on the market without the intention of filling the order, and often misleads other traders to push prices in a certain direction.
  • For more stories, please visit the Business Insider homepage..

JPMorgan It will pay nearly $1 billion to agree with US authorities investigating whether the bank has manipulated the metals and treasury markets. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

This sum will set a record for spoofing-related agreements and could be released this week, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The payment is in line with other market manipulation sanctions, but outperforms previous spoofing fines.

According to the report, this payment will settle the investigation of the Ministry of Justice, Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency is investigating whether traders at JPMorgan’s Metals Futures and Treasury desk are disrupting each market.

Read more: Wall Street experts explain why the continuing turmoil in the market could end in two weeks, and as big investors buy the decline, they pinpoint three stocks to get cheaper now.

Spoofing is a form of market manipulation where traders usually place a lot of orders that they do not intend to execute. It can be misleading for market participants to adjust prices in certain directions. While the underlying act of making multiple transactions is not illegal, regulators banned the strategic use of such transactions in 2010 through the Dodd-Frank Act.

One source told Bloomberg that the agreement is unlikely to limit JPMorgan’s business practices and that the bank will admit to illegal activity.

Read more: Buy these 15 stocks just before the bulls run.

In a criminal accusation against JPMorgan filed last year, the Department of Justice alleged that employees at the bank’s precious metals desk turned their ventures into businesses that frequently conduct illegal market activities.

After prosecution was filed against Michael Nowak, the former head of the precious metal desk, JPMorgan became aware of a separate investigation into the Treasury desk, Bloomberg reported.

Now read more market coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider.

Legendary trader Randy McKay converted $2,000 to $70,000 in just seven months. Here are 7 trading rules that have helped him earn over a million dollars over the years.

The coronavirus fallout has wiped out $3.5 trillion of labor income, a UN agency said

Tesla fell 10% after battery day fell short of hopes and jeopardized high ratings

READ  Starbucks will call for customers to use masks

You May Also Like

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Cyclists gather in Times Square, protesting systemic racism in law enforcement and the police killing of unarmed black Americans on June 20, 2020 in New York City. Spurred by the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, marches and rallies have taken place daily in dozens of cities across the country for more than three weeks.(Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

CEO Wells Fargo apologizes for not being able to find a talented black man to work for him.

European stocks watch Eurozone PMI and Spain GDP

European stocks watch Eurozone PMI and Spain GDP

Tesla's Elon Musk said it is working on a $25,000 electric vehicle with a next-generation battery.

Tesla’s Elon Musk said it is working on a $25,000 electric vehicle with a next-generation battery.

Airbus hydrogen-powered airplane: photo, design, alternative fuel

Airbus hydrogen-powered airplane: photo, design, alternative fuel

Coronavirus: Asian Stock Markets Continue Global Fallout

Coronavirus: Asian Stock Markets Continue Global Fallout

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's'battery day' technology is two years away.

Elon Musk warns that Tesla’s’battery day’ technology is two years away.

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *