Juan Quito in solidarity with the EU ambassador who was targeted for expulsion

Former President of the Venezuelan Parliament Juan Quiet today expressed his solidarity with the Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to the Portuguese Isabel Brilliant Petrosa, who was ordered by the Venezuelan government to leave the country within 72 hours.

“We extend our condolences to the EU Embassy in Caracas, which has always shown its support for the defense of human rights and democracy in Venezuela on behalf of Europe,” Nicolas Maduro’s main opponent wrote on his Twitter account.

Juan Guide adds that in the December 6, 2020 legislative elections, “the dictator’s pride and fraud have failed” and “wants to further isolate him from the world and drag the country with him.” Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan government today announced to EU ambassador to Portuguese Isabel Brillhand Petrosa that he was declared a ‘person without personality’ and that the administrator must leave the country within the next 72 hours.

Minister George Areza made the announcement during a meeting in Caracas, in which he stated that “I do not want to get involved, but the aggressive situation is no other option”.

“The Republic of Venezuela is immutably free and independent, and its moral heritage is based on the values ​​of its freedom, equality, justice and international peace, based on the principle of Libertador Simon Bolivar,” he told Venezuela State Television.

The Venezuelan parliament, with a “Savista” majority, unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday calling for the government of President Nicolas Maduro to be declared ambassador to the European Union (EU) in Caracas.

The approval came after the EU added 19 people to its list of sanctions against the Venezuelan government, citing a decision by Caracas as “irregular” and “the failure of European intervention programs.”

The decision to expand the number was due to the December 2020 legislative elections in Venezuela and the refusal of EU foreign ministers to recognize it as “credible, inclusive and transparent”.

In addition to these 19 people, sanctions against Venezuela now target a total of 55 people, who have been banned from traveling to Europe and their assets frozen in European space.

This is the second time that the EU envoy to Venezuela, the Portuguese diplomat Isabel Brillhand Petroza, has been declared a ‘non-personality’ by Venezuela.

On May 29, 2020, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered his deportation, giving him 72 hours to leave the country.

The decision was made by Nicolas Maduro just hours after Brussels allowed 11 more Caracas officers.

On July 2, Nicolas Maduro welcomed the suspension of diplomatic expulsion of the agreement between Brussels and Caracas and urged the EU to change its relationship with the South American country.

“[Peço] The EU is entering another understanding and there is a profound, historic correction of its role in its relationship with Venezuela, ”said Nicolas Maduro.