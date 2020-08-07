Judas And The Black Messiah Trailer

Talking at a press occasion, Coogler defined that his friendship with the film’s director Shaka King really goes all the way back to the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. He also talked about how this finally led to his staying involved with the challenge:

Shaka King was at the Sundance Film Competition with me at the same time as I was there with Fruitvale Station. We were a few of the number of black people today there with our films in the program, so we became rapid good friends. The initially time he advised me about this challenge, my wife (Zinzi Evans) and I had been in New York investing time with King and his loved ones. I did not know who William O’Neal was or his tale, and when he pitched the task to me, I was just sort of blown away. Chairman Fred Hampton is an individual whose lifework, and the tale of his assassination, has been relevant since the day it happened, and only carries on to develop into far more applicable with context.