Jupiter grows in spectacular Hubble image-Spaceflight Now

The Hubble Space Telescope pointed towards Jupiter last month and captured a colorful view of a giant planet and ice moon Europa more than 400 million miles from Earth.

This image shows a new storm soaring on Jupiter, giving scientists a fascinating snapshot of the gas giant’s ever-changing weather. A new storm running around the planet at a speed of 350 miles per hour (560 km) is in the upper left corner of Jupiter in Hubble View.

The storm appeared on August 18, a week before Hubble looked at Jupiter. Later, two more storms appeared at the same latitude.

Jupiter was located 465 million miles (653 million kilometers) from Earth when the Hubble Space Telescope observed the planet. According to NASA, a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency, Hubble takes pictures of planets outside the solar system every year to check for changes in storms, winds, and clouds.

Hubble’s August 25 observation timing was perfect to study Jupiter’s latest storm system. NASA said storms are common every six years or so in the same latitude band of Jupiter.

“The traces behind the feathers are small, round features with complex “red, white and blue” colors in Hubble’s ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared images,” NASA said in a material published with the image. “These discontinuous features generally dissipate on Jupiter, leaving only changes in cloud color and wind speed, but similar storms on Saturn have led to long-lasting eddies.

NASA said, “The difference in the aftermath of the Jupiter and Saturn storms could be related to the contrasting abundance of water in the atmosphere. This is because water vapor can dominate the huge amount of accumulated energy that can be released by these storm explosions.

Jupiter’s famous Great Red Spot is clearly visible in Hubble’s latest image. At 9,800 miles (15,800 km) in diameter, the cyclone is large enough to fit inside the Earth, but is steadily declining in telescope observations dating back to 1930, NASA said.

Scientists don’t know why the Great Red Spot is shrinking.

The accompanying storm, just south of the Great Red Spot, has also shown some changes in Hubble’s recent observations. A smaller cyclone named Oval BA or Red Spot Jr. appeared red when it appeared on Jupiter in 2006. However, its color later faded to white.

According to NASA, the Oval BA function seems to be getting dark now.

NASA said, “This could imply that Red Spot Jr. is switching back to a color more similar to his cousin.

NASA says, “Hubble’s image shows that Jupiter is removing higher-altitude white clouds, especially along the planet’s equator. It is surrounded by orange hydrocarbon smog.

Europa, one of Jupiter’s four largest moons, appears on the left side of the planet in Hubble observations on August 25th. Europa’s global ice cube covers a buried sea that may hold the material for life.

NASA’s Juno mission is currently orbiting Jupiter, studying the gas giant’s atmosphere and internal structure.

Jupiter has two more robotic missions currently under development. NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is scheduled to launch in 2024 to perform Europa’s repeated close-flight flights, and ESA’s JUICE spacecraft will head to Jupiter in 2022 and are eventually ready to enter orbit around Ganymede, the largest moon in the solar system. There is.

Email the author.

Follow Stephen Clark on Twitter. Hello..