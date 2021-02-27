Jupiter’s Legacy ‘Lord of the Rings for Fans of Heroes’

As part of IGN Fan Fest 2021, senior comic book author Mark Miller has joined us to talk about Netflix’s new project, Jupiter’s Legacy. If it’s not yet on your radar, his interpretation of the story may catch your eye: “This is the Lord of the Rings for superhero fans,” he tells us.

“Jupiter’s legacy was born out of Miller’s plan to create the greatest superhero story ever. The comic, released by the film, started in 2013 and consisted of two central volumes and two prequel volumes called the Jupiter Circle. The story focuses on Shelton Sampson, also known as The Utopian, played by Josh Duhamel in the Netflix series.

“[A obra] It goes back to the 1930s, ”explains Duhamel. “I play as this young, ambitious, naive and vulnerable boy who had a terrible tragedy with his family after seeing his father die in the worst possible way, and then he continues on this journey of losing his mind.”

“He loves America,” Miller says. “In his dreams, he begins to have nightmares coming from a strange island, which tells him how he can fix the country. ”

Jupiter’s legacy spans more than 100 years. In comics, this happens in two chronologies: one in 1929, during the New York Stock Exchange crash, and the second in the present tense. They were released chronologically in two volumes, but Netflix series showrunner Steven S. Technite changed the structure.

“Two books I created, [DeKnight] Merged into a single chronology, ”says Miller. Using The Framework of Godfather 2, “What happened to him, he had flashbacks and visions about the future”, in which you saw the life of the son and the life of the father at the same age, one of them wondering what was going on in each. It gives incredible weight. “

Much of that weight comes from the portrait of Utopian as a flawed hero. “We showed it 100 years later, when he was that superhero, a failed Superman,” Miller explains. “What a tragedy of the story. Why the United States has as many problems as it did in 1929 is, in some ways, still some difficult problems. He looks at the children and knows that they cannot fix the world. He was a man full of hope at the beginning and a man full of sorrow at the end of his life. The story is that it was about a superhero who looked at his own life and realized he had failed. “

While the 100-year-old saga fuels the concept of “Lord of the Rings for superhero fans”, most of the material in the series depicts personal relationships.

“He goes to therapy to learn how to handle his own daughter,” says the character’s Duhamel. “This is a guy who can fly, who can do almost anything. I think family breakdown is different from everything else of this type. ”

As for family analysis, Miller summarizes it in “The Incredibles,” directed by Martin Scorsese.

“What would it be like for Superman to try to have kids?”, Miller says. “That’s the basic idea I had when I started painting. Superman has always been in control of everything, but emotionally, it doesn’t matter if you fly or have X-ray vision, it doesn’t make you a perfect father.”

