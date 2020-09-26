Jupiter’s newest Flyby offered the most amazing views.

Jupiter.

The largest planet in the solar system-twice as much as all other planets combined. This enormous world was formed from the same clouds of dust and gas that became our sun and the rest of the planet.

But Jupiter Was the eldest son Of our planetary family. The massive gravitational field of the first planet, Jupiter, most likely formed the rest of the entire solar system.

Jupiter may or may not have played a role in the position where all planets orbit around the sun. This is because the asteroid belt is a vast area that can be occupied by other planets. Jupiter’s gravity.

Gas giants such as Jupiter also throw entire planets out of the solar system or head towards stars.

Millions of years later, the formation of Saturn probably helped Jupiter escape this fate.

Jupiter can also act as a “comet catcher”. Otherwise, comets and asteroids that could fall into the inner solar system and attack a rocky world like Earth would instead be captured by Jupiter’s gravitational field and ultimately Jump into the clouds of Jupiter.

But at different times in Earth’s history, Jupiter May have had the opposite effect, Throwing an asteroid in our direction-it’s generally a bad thing, but water-rich rocks that lead to the blue planet we know today may have entered Earth.

Jupiter is a window into our solar system’s past. The past, literally shrouded under Jupiter’s clouds, is the reason why Juno, the spacecraft currently orbiting Jupiter, was so named. Mythical Jupiter’s wife Juno was able to peek into the cloud cloak that Jupiter uses to conceal himself and his injustice.

But in this case we are looking at our own history through the clouds of Jupiter. Juno entered Jupiter’s orbit on July 5, 2016 after traveling for almost five years to reach the gas giant.

Falling into Jupiter’s gravitational well, Juno reached a speed of 210,000 km/h. This is one of the fastest speed records ever set by any human-made object.

Juno is on a very eccentric 53-day orbit. During the Perijove or nearest orbital approach, Juno scans Jupiter at an altitude of 4,200 km, then sweeps 8.1 million km outward. Juno’s orbit is designed to navigate the weak areas of Jupiter’s incredibly powerful magnetic field.

Second power over the sun itself, Jupiter’s magnetic field accelerates high-energy particles emanating from the Sun, creating a powerful band of radiation surrounding the planet.

In addition to agile navigation, Juno’s electronics are enhanced against radiation through a “radiation vault”, a 1 cm thick titanium shell that houses sensitive scientific equipment.

One of the devices that dazzle us all on Earth is JunoCam. RGB color cameras visually image Jupiter’s clouds as the probe buzzes each orbit in 2 hours, consuming as little Jupiter’s radiation time as possible.

Most recently, Juno completed Perijove 29, some photos published by “Software Engineer, Planetary and Climate Data Wrangler, Scientific Data Visualization Artist”. Kevin Gil.

Kevin is absolutely amazing Flickr page He publishes images processed by Juno as well as other missions like Saturn’s. Cassini And HiRISE Camera orbit Mars Mars reconnaissance orbit.

OK. Last reason I came here: See Juno’s Perijove 29, handled by Kevin Gill (click on each image to see its full size).

Jupiter in Juno PJ29-c. (NASA/JPL/Kevin Gil)

You can also follow Kevin’s work on Twitter (Huh) And Instagram (Bong Bong).

JunoCam isn’t really part of Juno’s main science mission. However, the camera serves the main function. Let Juno travel with us.

I think it’s really great. Sometimes astrophotography is more thought of as art than science.

But as an astrophotographer, I believe that this image inspires future scientists, raises a general awareness of ongoing scientific missions and public support for science funding. Speaking of which, what has our science discovered about the largest and greatest worlds?

One of Jupiter’s greatest mysteries is in its heart. Juno helped solve the ongoing debate about how Jupiter formed in the planetary science community.

There were two possibilitiesThe first is that Jupiter began as a rocky world, a nucleus that is about 10 times the mass of the Earth. The gravitational force of this nucleus attracted the surrounding hydrogen and helium until the formation of Jupiter as we know it. Its original rocky world was buried under a swirling vortex.

The second possibility is that the vortex of the rotating circular planetary disk of our early solar system collapsed on its own and Jupiter formed directly without a rocky core. Both theories account for different conditions when the solar system begins. Juno is not a solid core, but “ambiguous” or “Dilution“main point.

Jupiter appears to have been formed from a rock body, but its core is spread throughout Jupiter’s interior rather than being located at the center of the planet.

The dilution of the nucleus appears to be the result of a massive planet-sized impact on Jupiter that broke the initial nucleus and spread it over half the diameter of Jupiter.

Imagine being there for an event like that. Jupiter is swallowing up planets in our solar system that we never knew. The history of our place in space has been revealed.

We also learned that Jupiter’s winds dive deep beneath the outer clouds, the Great Red Spot is hundreds of kilometers deep, and from Jupiter’s North Pole and Antarctica we have seen huge cyclones capable of swallowing the country.

Jupiter Antarctic Cyclone in infrared with size comparison with US and Texas. (JPL / NASA / Caltech)

Jupiter is currently the brightest object in the night sky after sunset. If the sky is clear and you can see, look south!

Remember that the bright spot is a huge world hundreds of times the size of the Earth and millions of kilometers away, but potentially one of the key elements of your existence. Jove is amazing.

