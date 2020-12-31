Jurassic World Evolution Epic Games for free!

A new news was announced to Jurassic fans this Thursday (13), a New Year’s gift epic game has released the wonderful Jurassic World Evolution, the last of 15 free games offered in the holiday ad. .

Jurassic World Evolution is a simulation game in which you have to command all the activities in the famous archipelago of the Murdes Islands and take care of many majestic and dangerous dinosaurs. Create your own theme park!

Use bioengineering to create dinosaurs that think, act and react intelligently to the world around them. Because your dinosaurs have unique behaviors, traits and appearances, play with life, then control them and profit from them, offsetting the costs of your global search for lost DNA from other dinosaurs.

Control everything with comprehensive management tools or do it individually to face challenges on the ground or in the air. Expand your islands and choose your own journey through completely new stories that bring iconic characters and decades of stories from Jurassic Park franchise to your fingertips.

How to play Jurassic World Evolution for free!

To buy the game for free you need to access the official Epic Game Store page Link. If you do not have a registration, register for free on the page.

The game will always be on your list, so enjoy!