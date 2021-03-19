Just Cause is on its way to Android and iOS, we already have the official trailer!

Square Enix has announced that the Just Cause game for Android is coming. It’s free to play, and it’s called Just Cause: Mobile. The game is expected to land on the Google Play Store and App Store for iOS in 2021, and is currently in production.

Promising to explore the processing limits of our smartphones, you can see the promise of the first trailers and games in action-packed scenes. The Shooter Catch us on screen with amazing weapons and futuristic gadgets.

Here is the first trailer for Just Cause: Mobile for Android and iOS

We have very attractive items such as the Harpoon / Hook in the Just Cause franchise, which, in addition to the possibilities of parachuting from different planes and building edges, allows you to guide and direct enemies. Action is the goal of this game.

Fans of Saga and mobile gaming enthusiasts can count on a campaign mode guided by history and a competitive mode with up to 30 players at once. Additionally, we get 4-player mode in the co-op system for travel.

The new game is built with Unreal Engine 4 and offers virtual controls, with a HUD suitable for smartphones and tablets.

Just Cause: The movie trailer for the mobile movie is amazing

Above we see the inevitable cinematic trailer of the next game for Android, maybe even for iOS. This was revealed at one of the last live events of Square Enix, with a configuration similar to Nintendo’s DirectX, we learn many new features.

The trailer promises promising maps, unprecedented action and breathtaking graphics. Everything for mobile devices, such as Android smartphones and tablets, is fraught with future situations and explosions.

There is a clear emphasis on teamwork, which will give players an understanding of the game dynamics and cooperative mode with many of the tools already known.

Just Cause Mobile Square Enix is ​​expected to launch in December this year for Android and iOS. Until then, we have new trailers and additional details regarding the game.

4gnews editors suggest: