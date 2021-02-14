Justice League | New trailer for Zack Snyder is available – check it out!

New trailer for this “Justice League” Released by Sock Snyders. See above (no subtitles).

Initially, “Snyder Cut” will be a 4-episode mini-series, but new information indicates that the product will be a 4-hour film.

Summary describes: Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Calfot), determined to make sure Superman (Henry Cavill)’s sacrifice is not in vain. Bruce proves that this task is more difficult than he imagined, that each person must face the monsters of their own past to cope with the weight they carry, and finally be able to join, creating a league of heroes like never before. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momova), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) may have come too late to save the planet from the terrible intentions of Stephy Wolf, De Chat and Darkseid. ”

Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” will be released on March 18 HBO Max, In the United States. It will be launched HBO Available in Nordic countries, Central Europe, Spain and Portugal HBO Co. In Asia. There is no word yet on whether the film will be released in Brazil.