Home entertainment Justice League | New trailer for Zack Snyder is available – check it out!

Justice League | New trailer for Zack Snyder is available – check it out!

Feb 14, 2021 0 Comments
Cinema com Rapadura

New trailer for this “Justice League” Released by Sock Snyders. See above (no subtitles).

Initially, “Snyder Cut” will be a 4-episode mini-series, but new information indicates that the product will be a 4-hour film.

Summary describes: Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Calfot), determined to make sure Superman (Henry Cavill)’s sacrifice is not in vain. Bruce proves that this task is more difficult than he imagined, that each person must face the monsters of their own past to cope with the weight they carry, and finally be able to join, creating a league of heroes like never before. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momova), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller) may have come too late to save the planet from the terrible intentions of Stephy Wolf, De Chat and Darkseid. ”

Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” will be released on March 18 HBO Max, In the United States. It will be launched HBO Available in Nordic countries, Central Europe, Spain and Portugal HBO Co. In Asia. There is no word yet on whether the film will be released in Brazil.

READ  View the 2020 Emmy Nominations Stay Stream

You May Also Like

La Casa de Papal bought Netflix for ridiculous value; Look

Netflix paid ridiculous value to La Casa de Papal; Look

(Special) Is it illegal to watch movies and series on websites?

(Special) Is it illegal to watch movies and series on websites?

Imagem Assine o Estadão

Fake heir who left prison and deceived New York says ‘prison is complete’

After The Montalorian resigns, Gina Carno announces the next film

After The Montalorian resigns, Gina Carno announces the next film

From Cassette to Joystick: A Journey into the Past Using 'Vintage' Technology from the 80s and 90s | Photography

From Cassette to Joystick: A Journey into the Past Using ‘Vintage’ Technology from the 80s and 90s | Photography

The Game of Thrones star had to leave his home country; Look what happened

The Game of Thrones star had to leave his home country; Look what happened

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *