Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ gets new trailer as Joker with Jared Leto; Watch | Theater

Feb 15, 2021 0 Comments
Zack Snyder’s revised version of “Justice League (2017)”, popularly known as “Snyder Cut” by fans, received a new trailer this Sunday (14). See above.

Full of action and surprises, the trailer ends with a conversation between the Joker (Jared Letto) and Batman (Ben Affleck).

“Respect means we live in a community with distant memory. Isn’t that right, Batman?” Says the Joker.

The film will be released by HBO Max in the United States on March 18. The streaming service only comes to Brazil in June.

Jared Leto as the Joker in the ‘Justice League’ ‘Snyder Cut’ Trailer – Photo: Breeding

At a DC Virtual event in August, Snyder said the new version will be released in four parts of an hour.

Then, for those who want to see everything at once, they will come together in one product. Snyder added that they are studying the way to distribute the project to non-stage locations.

‘Justice League’ ‘Snyder Cut’ to be released on March 18 – Photo: Revelation

The movement started in 2017 with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, which initially received “Justice League” reviews.

Snyder ordered most of the film’s recordings, but had to withdraw from production before the end because his daughter had died. In addition, Jose Whedon, the director of the first two “Avengers” films, was in charge.

The streaming platform HBO Max will arrive in Brazil in June this year. The exact date and package prices for coming to the country on the platform have not yet been released.

“Snyder Cut” is one of the most anticipated releases in streaming this year.

