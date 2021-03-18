Justice recognizes Bolzoni and the military government for celebrating the 1964 military coup

By a margin of four votes to one, the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region approved the appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU, the body that protects the administrator in legal proceedings), deciding that the government and the military could celebrate the date of the military dictatorship in Brazil.

“Unacceptable! The judiciary has recognized the Bolsanaro government as a reminder of the military dictatorship. Remember the murders, tortures and rapes. [violações sexuais]? Is it evil? Let’s appeal against the decision! Now more than ever, it’s time to save lives, not to celebrate death! Natalia Bonawights, federal deputy to the Labor Party (PDP), wrote on social networking site Twitter.

The case came to justice last year, when Natalia Bonavitz was asked to remove a note highlighting a 1964 military conspiracy from the Brazilian Ministry of Defense’s website.

On this occasion, Judge Monique Mayara Fonseka of the 5th Federal Court of Rio Grande do Norde accepted the subpoena, saying that the text “clearly does not match the democratic values ​​enshrined in the 1988 Constitution?”

The AGU, however, appealed the judge’s decision, arguing that the reference did not damage the property, and said that denying the situation would ignore the discussion that “any perspective on the history of Brazil would be absurd in a democratic context.”

The ruling of the Federal Regional Court of the 5th Region was criticized by many political figures, which supported the AGU’s appeal.

“The Bolsanaro government has been given legal recognition to celebrate the dictatorship. Federal Vice President Natalia Bonavite tried to prevent this absurdity, but the union appealed. We are experiencing the biggest health crisis in the history of the country. Candidate Manuela D’Villa was criticized on Twitter.

“The judiciary has decided to recognize Bolsanaro’s mismanagement as a reminder of the military dictatorship,” he said. [autorizado] We must praise the most horrific and criminal period in our history. Where torture and murder are allowed freely, ”said PDO deputy Carlos Jardini.

In March last year, Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mario praised the military coup that turned South America into a dictatorship for 21 years from 1964-1985, which was widely criticized on social media.

“56 years ago, the F.A. [Forças Armadas] They intervened in national politics to confront the disorder, subjugation and corruption that rocked companies and intimidated people. With the election of General Costello Franco, the reforms that created Brazil began. March 31 is history, ”wrote Marano, then Reserve General.

Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Acevedo e Silva, another member of the government, argued that the 1964 military coup was a “milestone for Brazilian democracy.”

Other leaders, such as Mourinho and Jair Bolzano, publicly classified the 1964 coup as an act of defense of democracy, ignoring the fact that democratically elected President Jonah Collard was overthrown by force at the time.

Jair Bolsanaro publicly praised Colonel Carlos Alberto Brilhand Ustra, the leader of the repressive organization that tortured many political prisoners during the military dictatorship, as a “national hero.”

