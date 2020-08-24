Home entertainment Justin Townes Earle, US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, dies aged 38 | Music

Aug 24, 2020 0 Comments

Justin Townes Earle, an acclaimed US songwriter and son of Steve Earle, has died, in news verified on the artist’s Fb site on Sunday evening.

“It is with huge disappointment that we tell you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the write-up read through. “So a lot of of you have relied on his audio and lyrics around the many years and we hope that his tunes will go on to tutorial you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly.”

Named for his father’s close friend and idol Townes Van Zandt, Earle, 38, battled dependancy through his daily life. He launched 8 albums across the system of his profession, which saw him honored 2 times at the Americana Music awards together with for his best-regarded track, Harlem River Blues.

Lots of have compensated tribute to the artist on Twitter, with the musician Samantha Crain reflecting on their friendship: “Such a incredible songwriter. He took me on two excursions and normally treated me so kindly. He comprehended wrestle, he understood pleasure I saw him at the peaks and valleys of each by way of the 13 decades I knew him.”

His good friend and collaborator Jason Isbell claimed: “Had a lot of great occasions and created a good deal of superior new music with JTE. So unfortunate for his relatives tonight.”

The author and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib praised Earle as “an outstanding author of narrative – stories that flourished beyond the audio they had been laid over”. the NPR new music critic Ann Powers explained his very last album, The Saint of Misplaced Results in, as “a strong street map of The united states … we have dropped somebody with true vision.”

Earle still left at the rear of his wife and younger daughter. No trigger of loss of life was confirmed.

