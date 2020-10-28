Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 after positive for virus testing.

“We are happy to be done. Completing this season is a great achievement for our players, but we are clearly concerned when our players test positive. During the game, I found out that Justin was positive and immediately quarantined him to prevent the spread. “

After the match, the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a few details, other than the team trainer saying that one of the team’s leaders, Turner, had tested positive and should immediately leave the game.

“It hurts,” said Roberts. “I haven’t had a chance to see Justin yet. I really don’t know everything that went into it. I know I had to get him out of the game after the 7th inning. I’m still trying to learn, but I can’t wait to see him.”

turner, Wow Without the mask, he was later seen sitting between Roberts and Andrew Friedman, president of the Dodgers’ baseball operations, as part of a team photo.