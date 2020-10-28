Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 after positive for virus testing.

Shortly before the Dodgers received their commissioner trophy for their 2020 World Series title on Tuesday night, FOX broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt announced on air that the team’s third baseman Justin Turner was removed from the clinching six game after receiving positive results. Coronavirus test results.
Turner, 35, who has been with the Dodgers since 2014, has been replaced in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Raise, with the Dodgers winning 3-1. Turner wasn’t spotted on the field during the early stages of the Dodgers’ post-game celebration at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, but was later seen holding trophies and hanging out with other players on the field.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred told FOX after Corey Seager won the World Series Most Valuable Player Award: “It’s a bitter night for us.
“We are happy to be done. Completing this season is a great achievement for our players, but we are clearly concerned when our players test positive. During the game, I found out that Justin was positive and immediately quarantined him to prevent the spread. “
After the match, the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a few details, other than the team trainer saying that one of the team’s leaders, Turner, had tested positive and should immediately leave the game.
“It hurts,” said Roberts. “I haven’t had a chance to see Justin yet. I really don’t know everything that went into it. I know I had to get him out of the game after the 7th inning. I’m still trying to learn, but I can’t wait to see him.”
turner, Wow Without the mask, he was later seen sitting between Roberts and Andrew Friedman, president of the Dodgers’ baseball operations, as part of a team photo.
Turner struck out two zeros before being replaced by Edwin Rios at third base.
During the regular season, athletes and field staff were tested for viruses every other day. During the postseason, tests increased daily. As of Friday, there were no virus testing for 54 consecutive days among Major League players.
During the last three rounds of the postseason, the Raise and Dodgers, like other teams in the playoffs, were in the so-called bubbles, were restricted to hotels that were not open to the public, and were only allowed to and from the stadium.
MLB Players Association “Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the World Series” Said in a statement on Twitter. “We are clearly concerned about the positive test report and will work with our players, their families and the league to ensure that all preventive health and safety protocols are followed.”