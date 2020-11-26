Kansas vs. Konsaka: Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel, Coverage, Tiffany Time, Conflicts, Distribution, Choice

Last season, Konsaka Four weeks were in first place and seven weeks were in second place in the AB Top 25 poll, which ended in the final rankings. The only team that was ahead of the Bulldogs in the end Kansas, Which spent four weeks at the top and the entire season before topping the top six.

When the post-season of college basketball was canceled due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the country’s top two teams never settled it on the court last season because the chance to meet as No. 1 seed in the final four was shattered. . Therefore, it is only fitting that the No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 6 Jayhawks will start the 2020-21 seasons against each other at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Dip-App on Thursday.

The epidemic is still raging, and the list of both teams looks a bit different than it was last season, but the clash between the top-10 teams is something any college hoop fan can thank, especially in 2020. This is the second time meeting between Konsaka and Kansas has made it even sweeter.

There were some concerns that the game would be played when a member of the Gonzalez Travel Party tested positive for Kovit-19. However, no players tested positive and were allowed to play the game. Here is the whole article via the Ford Myers Tip Off competition organizers released on Thursday:

The medical staff of the four participating companies of Ford Myers Dip-Off worked diligently to reach an agreement on the COVID-19 testing procedures and protocols for this event. Following a test of all team travel parties on Wednesday, which included 112 PCR tests, a positive result from the non-student athlete was confirmed by the Gonzalez Travel Party. Event organizers implemented its medical protocols and conducted independent contact tracking activities with the Florida Department of Health. At the end of their investigation, two close, non-student athlete Konsaka contacts were identified. All three individuals are isolated in their hotel rooms under the supervision of their company’s medical team. Medical staff can play as planned from all the programs that are considered games today.

Storylines

Kansas: Jay Hawks loses three starters, including college basketball’s best guard-big human duo Devon Dodson And Utoga Asubuyke. But Jayhawks returns Nicemith of the Year Marcus Garrett And the Fellow Athletics Division Ochai Akbaji, Were both starters on the 28-3 team last year. After that, coach Bill Selp will mix the experienced reserves with a few intriguing newcomers as he enters Kansas in his 18th season. It will be particularly puzzling to see if five-star newcomer shooting guard Bryce Thompson and / or junior college replacement Tyson Grant-Foster can emerge as a talented scorer to help ease the attack burden on the Jayhawks.

Konsaka: The Bulldogs averaged 9.8 to 17.5 points per game last season with seven players. Four of them have departed, but three of the returning superstars. The guard trio Joel Oops, Versatile forward Corey Gisbert And the big man Drew Timmy To be dangerous. If they need any help, newcomer Jalan Sux enters as the highest-scoring coach in Mark Pew’s 22 years. He was one of three to 100 signatories in the 2020 class for Konsaka. Transfer guards Andrew Nembard From Florida And Aaron Cook Southern Illinois They also enter the film after proving that they are solid players in previous stops. Overflowing with this talent, this Gonzaga group topped the AB Top 25 advance season poll in program history.

Viewing information

When : Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

: Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Where : Suncoast Credit Union Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida

: Suncoast Credit Union Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida TV: Fox | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Kansas vs. Konsaka prediction, selection

Following the departures of Devon Dodson and Utoka Azubuike, Kansas is revisiting its entire identity as it did around that dominant duo as it did last season. Jayhawks has the ability to handle the task well and will compete for a big 12 title. But they can take some games to find an attacking rhythm. Gonzaga lost some good producers, but it has all the tools and talent to play seamlessly in the same talented style that reached the 31-2 record last season. Bulldogs need to hide this time. We can start hoping for an NCAA competition review. Pick up: Konsaka-4