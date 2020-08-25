Kanye West Sued by Company for Allegedly Thieving Its Tech, Bailing on $10 Mil Investment

Exclusive

Kanye West took benefit of a tech company to progress his Yeezy manufacturer and start his preferred Sunday Company, then still left them superior and dry … according to a new fit.

MyChannel, Inc. claims it is a black-owned enterprise specializing in video and e-commerce engineering. The firm claims it joined up with Kanye in Spring 2018 to aid Ye increase revenues for his Yeezy items.

MYC — repped by attorneys Ben Meiselas and Michael Popok — alleges Kanye bought the corporation to do the job about the clock for him for 6 months based on a collection of small business guarantees — which includes a future $10 MILLION expense — and estimates it place in 10,000 male-several hours and invested $7 mil of its personal into the Yeezy job.

In accordance to the match … MYC even moved its headquarters — once to Calabasas and as soon as to Chicago — all to you should Kanye and make the partnership do the job.

Having said that, just after the 6 months, MYC claims it grew to become crystal clear Kanye experienced no intention of subsequent through on his guarantees and he lower ties … but not ahead of allegedly jacking its technological innovation for his freshly-launched Sunday Company.

The organization alleges Kanye's promises of a partnership were being just an hard work to fuel his Yeezy model and steal confidential tech to make tens of millions on Sunday Support … so now they are suing him above it.