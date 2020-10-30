Kanye West surprises Kim Kardashian with deceased dad’s birthday hologram

Video screenshot from Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET



Kim Kardashian West celebrated her 40th birthday last week with her “closest inner circle” on an exclusive trip to a private island. (Luxury travel like she should have expected Did not go well With the quarantine public.) But the birthday revelation is not over. On Thursday, Kardashian West shared a gift from her husband Kanye West. This is the hologram of the deceased father, lawyer Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian West said in a tweet that “on my birthday, Kanye received the most thoughtful gift of her life.” “A special surprise from heaven. Father’s hologram. It’s so vivid! We watched it over and over again, and it was full of emotions.”

On my birthday, Kanye received the most thoughtful gift of her life. A special surprise in heaven. My dad’s hologram. ✨🤍 so vivid! We’ve seen it over and over again, full of emotions. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

Robert Kardashian, best known for representing OJ Simpson in the 1995 murder trial of a retired footballer, died of cancer in 2003. He was 59, and Kim was 23. He is also the father of Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian. .

Representatives of Kardashian West did not immediately respond to requests for information about who designed the hologram.

In a hologram shared by Kardashian West, a hologram carries a birthday message.

“You are 40 years old and they are all grown up,” says Suu Kyi. “You are as beautiful as when you were young. I watch you and your brothers and sisters and children every day.”

These figures share personal memories, including Kardashian West or someone saying “when you pee big.” (The meaning of “cow constipation” is unexplained.) He dances briefly to Barry Mann’s 1961 novel Who Put the Bomp, and recalls listening as he drove her to school.

And he commends his mother, his daughter who attended business, law school and supported the Armenian heritage.

Considering that, as expected, the image is a gift from Kanye West, this painting praises the musician as “the most, most, most, most, most genius person in the world.”

Holographic videos were viewed more than 500,000 times on Twitter in less than an hour.

Other deceased celebrities received the following holographic treatment. Tupac Shakur and Jimmy Kimmel, Although it was a rumor in 2018 The prince is resurrected in the form of a hologram Super Bowl turned out to be false.