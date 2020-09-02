Kanye West was registered as a Republican in Park County, WY, potentially blocking independent execution in Arizona.

Rapper Kanye West Running for president may be blocked. Arizona Because he was registered as a Republican WyomingAccording to report.

ㅏ lawsuit West claims to have violated Arizona law. According to the lawsuit filed Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court:

“The form of the Secretary of State for “independent” nomination documents for president, vice-president, and presidential electors requires the submitting party to sign:

“I meet the legal requirements for being nominated for public office in the general election and I am not part of a party recognized in Arizona.”

Friday is the deadline for West to sign a minimum of 40,000 petitions to receive a November vote. Millions of ballots for November elections next Tuesday will be delivered to print.

Arizona is a battlefield state that can be decided by a candidate with a 2 to 3% vote. The fate of the presidential election.

Plaintiff Rasean Carlton’s attorney said in the case, “Waiting is not an option.

“The’drop dead’ deadline for printing voting paper is imminent. Damage happens when West is included in the ballot. Including an unqualified candidate on a printed ballot would confuse voters and violate the core constitutional right to vote for qualified candidates.”

West announced a bid for the presidential election last July, saying it was looking for the best public office in the country with a vote called “Birthday Party”.

West has since been collecting signatures for voting in several states.

West is qualified in a few states, including: Tennessee, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Oklahoma, And Utah.

Democrats claim that Republicans are pushing West’s candidate out of several Swing states and stealing the black vote from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The West, who once supported the Republican Party President TrumpBroke up with Trump last month and announced that they would begin bidding for his presidential election.