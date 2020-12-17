Kate Middleton shares family Christmas card photo with Prince William George, Charlotte and Louise

Royal family Is coming into Christmas Spirit.

Wednesday, via their official Twitter account, Kate Middleton And Prince William Shared a photo of their family featured on their Christmas card.

In the sweet picture, Duke and the Duchess, 38, both have their three children – George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 – They sit on a straw bale and smile. Lewis, in particular, wears a big smile.

Along with the photo came a brief message.

“The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new picture of their family, which will be featured on this year’s Christmas card,” the tweet read.

The note ended with a Christmas tree emoji and was presented to photographer Matt Borius for photography.

Even the photographer Shared a picture Posted a brief quote on his own Instagram.

“It is an honor to have photographed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their families,” he wrote. “It’s always been a real pleasure to capture fun and sober moments between such a wonderful family.”

Fans of the royal family were delighted with this photo.

“Thanks for posting this picture, such a beautiful family,” Written by a Twitter user. “That’s all and many, look how big it is for kids.”

“Om this movie is super cute and beautiful !!!! My advantage is how I love this little family,” Another wrote. “Thanks [Kensington Palace] For publishing it. “

One-third Praise: “I can not get over how beautiful the Duchess always looks. It’s like she was born for this.”

As the family of five prepares to celebrate each other’s upcoming holidays, the entire royal family broke the news last month. This year can be divided into Christmas.

Sources said People’s Magazine That Queen Elizabeth II, Who was isolated at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, has not decided whether to travel to Sandringham for Christmas.