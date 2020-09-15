Katy Perry gets court protection from charges of stalkers arrested at home.

unique

Katy PerryAs a new mother, I do not take a chance. She is stalking herself and has received an injunction against a man who claims to be potentially dangerous.

According to a new legal document obtained by TMZ, a man named 38 years old William Terry I have posted obscene messages about her on social media for months. Orlando Bloom And others-and his frightening deeds culminated over the fence last week at the Beverly Hills house.

Katy refused to leave after Terry jumped over the fence to her property-when she was arrested by security while she was at home with her newborn daughter. So he was put under civil arrest until the police came and arrested him for trespassing.

However, Katy said Terry was already released and that he was afraid to return.

In legal documents, Katy includes several warning messages posted on Terry’s Twitter account dating back to December 2019. These include tweets tagged #activeshooter, comments on killing dogs and cops, threats to “take Orlando Bloom’s neck”, and wishes for Orlando’s son and his ex-husband. , Miranda Kerr, “Catch the nose bead and die.”

The tweets also contain numerous blatant and sexually explicit comments about Katy.