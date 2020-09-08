“Keep with the Kardashians” is ending

Presented by Kim Kardashian West Catching Up The Kardashians It ends at the end of the upcoming season. In a long Instagram post, Kardashian West said that the final season, Season 20, will air in early 2021.

“It’s going to be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and countless spin-off shows. We’re grateful to everyone who has watched us over the past few years,” Kardashian West wrote. “Through good times, bad times, happiness, tears, many relationships and children. We will forever retain wonderful memories and countless people we met in the process.”

Kardashian West also thanked “thousands of individuals and businesses” for helping to create the show, and shouted out to Ryan Seacrest and the production team at Bunim/Murray.

“without Catching Up The Kardashians, I will not be where I am today. Thank you so much to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family over the past 14 years, this show has made us who we are and I will forever be indebted to everyone who has played a role in shaping us. It has forever changed our jobs and our lives. “

E! The reality series has aired in the lead role of the Kardashian-Jenner family since 2007. In E!’s press release, the network said, “Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick have signed a heartfelt announcement.”

“E! has been the home and extended family of Kardashian-Jenners for 14 years, and showcased this empowering family life. I enjoyed with you following the intimate moments the family shared so courageously. We into their daily lives. Invite “E! The network said in a statement.

“It was an absolute privilege and we will truly miss them, but we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without a camera. It’s not yet the last farewell. We are excited to have a new season. Catching Up The Kardashians Coming on September 17th with the air of the final season of 2021, thanks to all family and production partners Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for bringing this global phenomenon together. “

Kourtney Kardashian voiced his desire to stop working on the show, which was where she and Kim and Khloe were arguing on the camera. In season 18, Kourtney said he would take a break from filming the reality show.

Season 19, most recent season maintain, Filming was stopped in March due to the spread of Corona 19, and the first broadcast on September 17 is ahead.

