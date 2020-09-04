Kelly Clarkson, 18 years after winning the first season finale of’American Idol’:’It changed my life’

On September 4, 2002, a 20-year-old waitress from Fort Worth, Texas Kelly Clarkson Became the first American Idol. And at moments like this, the award-winning singer is looking back on her journey ever since.

“18 years ago today was the finale of the first season. American idol And it changed my life! Even now, 18 years later, I’m still hustling because I know I’m blessed to have a chance and I still love my purpose! ” Idol The winner wrote on Twitter Friday (September 4th) for the anniversary of the finale. “Find your purpose! Find out what keeps burning your fire.”

She beat Justin Guarini and eventually signed with RCA Records to release her debut single and coronation song “A Moment Like This,” which she performed in the finale. That song is Billboard hot 100 For two weeks after release. that is First song Idol curler It took first place in the Hot 100.

Afterwards, he recorded two more top hits, “My Life would Suck Without You” in 2009 and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” in 2012, sold 25 million albums and won the Grammy Award 3 times. I did. Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Since U Been Gone”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Breakaway and Stronger).

But the original Idol Judge, Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul | and Randy JacksonReunites at NBC Weekly Talk Show Kelly Clarkson Shaw Last fall 17th anniversary of the finale, Cowell said her singing career wasn’t the only thing that started that night.

“In fact, I don’t believe we’ll be sitting here today if you didn’t participate in the show,” he explained of the show’s subsequent success. “The premise of the show was that we had to find a star to sell the record…. when we delivered that moment on our first live show, and when we sang the song that won the last time….”

Abdul finished the sentence, describing the moment as a “game changer.” “We looked at each other at the end of the finale and said,’Wow, this is going to be great,'” Jackson said. “I think it’s the moment we got to know it.”

Read Clarkson’s reflection and watch her full summary. Idol Trip down.