Kelly Lipa, Mark Con Suel Ross, fans comment on’filling the pants’ after Halloween throwback photos

Oct 25, 2020 0 Comments
Kelly Lipa share Retreat slide show How her family celebrated Halloween on Thursday Instagram The user was more immersed in the clothes her husband was wearing on the last slide.

Mark Consuel RossHe wore a tight-fitting motorcycle police uniform resembling Frank Poncherello from the TV show “CHiPS”, which aired from 1977 to 1983. The nether region of Consuelos.

One commentator said, “My husband stuffed his pants.

“Hey Kelly is a banana in @instasuelos pants, or I was happy to meet #luckygirl,” another user wrote in a comment full of emoticons.

“Ponch hid all his past arrests in shorts,” joked another user.

Consuelos didn’t sit blankly when Instagram users swung through their forms.

Kelly Ripa, 50, and Mark Consuelos, 49, commented on the “Riverdale” actor’s past Halloween costumes after social media users questioned what was going on with their pants. (Dia Deepa Essay/Getty Images)

“Perfect disclosure, I believe it is the shadow that definitely causes the bulging effect,” he wrote under his wife’s post.

“Well, baby, can you see the shadow?” Lipa asked the actor.

“I’m very sure,” he replied.

However, not all fans drive Consuelos out of his dark excuses.

One user replied, “Then it’s a shadow that everyone sees.”

Ripa and Consuelos have been married for 24 years, and the famous couple are parents with three children: Michael (23 years old, Lola, 19 years old) and Joaquin (17 years old).

They are known as flirts in social media posts.

Last week, Ripa took a picture of herself in bed. Naked Consuelos On Instagram, “Even a year ago, this guy still eats #pbandj #humpday # feeling full.”

