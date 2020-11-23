Kelly O’Brien, who believes the Warriors are the “best fit” for him, is happy in the trade

Kelly O’Brien Jr. officially became Member of the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

A few hours later, after trading from Oklahoma City Thunder, Oprah spoke with KRON’s Jason Dumas in his first public comments.

O’Brien told Dumas on Sunday night: “It found a great fit for me somewhere.” Unfortunately, frankly, Clay. [Thompson] Went downstairs, I didn’t like it anyone. I can’t wait for him to be healthy so we can get full power. But when the news was successful and Golden State came and said they were interested, it was a chance we realized was very relevant to me this next season.

“It’s a wonderful ride to get through it all.

Thompson suffered at the end of a season Warriors tore their right heel on Wednesday just hours before drawing the 2020 NBA Draft with James Wiseman No. 2 overall pick.

News about Thompson’s injury devastated the Warriors And with their fan base, they were getting ready to repeat with Thompson and Steph Curry at the top of NBA Mountain.

But with Thompson out that year, those hopes prevailed.

General Manager Bob Myers wasted no time trying to fill a void left by Thompson. Thursday, A trade message was original ESPN report and later confirmed Issued by NBC Sports Bay Area.

Not O’Brien Thompson, but he’s a 24-year-old high-energy two-way player. The Warriors will definitely miss everything Thompson brings to the table. He is an unchangeable champion. But under circumstances, and with the property which Myers possessed, Oprah is the best player He may have asked to try some loads.

About everyone, including O’Brien, he hopes to fit seamlessly with Steff Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Tremond Green and other Warriors. We’ll find out in a few weeks when the 2020-21 NBA season opens on December 22nd.