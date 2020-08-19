Kelly Preston’s demise certification reveals she died at Florida dwelling: report

Kelly Preston died at her relatives property in Florida, a demise certification for the late actress confirms.

Preston, who starred in films such as “Jerry Maguire” and “Twins,” died in July at the age of 57 right after battling breast most cancers for two years. Her partner, John Travolta, confirmed her passing on Instagram.

In accordance to a demise certification attained by Us Weekly, the actress died at her and Travolta’s home in Clearwater, Fla., at 11:46 a.m. on July 12.

Her entire body was then transferred to a funeral home and she was later cremated at the Brooksville Crematory in Brooksville, Fla., the outlet studies.

HOW KELLY PRESTON Put in HER Closing Years Even though PRIVATELY BATTLING Most cancers

“It is with a really heavy coronary heart that I notify you that my gorgeous wife Kelly has dropped her two-calendar year struggle with breast most cancers,” Travolta wrote on Instagram a person day just after her passing. “She fought a brave fight with the love and assist of so quite a few. “

He ongoing: “My relatives and I will forever be grateful to her physicians and nurses at MD Anderson Most cancers Middle, all the professional medical facilities that have served, as well as her several close friends and cherished ones who have been by her facet. Kelly’s adore and life will often be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have misplaced their mother, so forgive me in progress if you don’t hear from us for a while. But you should know that I will truly feel your outpouring of enjoy in the months and months in advance as we mend. All my adore, JT.”

KELLY PRESTON’S Loss of life IS Latest HEARTBREAK FOR JOHN TRAVOLTA, Family

Preston was born on Oct. 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii. She researched acting at the College of Southern California and went on to star in hit movies these types of as 1988’s “Twins,” 1996’s “Jerry Maguire,” and 1999’s “For Appreciate of the Video game.”

Travolta and Preston fulfilled although filming 1989′s “The Specialists.” They married in 1991 at a midnight ceremony in Paris and experienced been together ever due to the fact. Her previous movie role was portraying Victoria Gotti in the 2018 motion picture “Gotti.” The film also starred Travolta as John Gotti in the foremost role.

Simply click Below TO GET THE FOX Information App

Preston is survived by her spouse, 66, daughter Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin. Their son Jett died in 2009 at the age of 16.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.