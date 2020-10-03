Home entertainment Kelly Ripa Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Husband Mark Consuelos

Oct 03, 2020 0 Comments
Kelly Ripa Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Lipa I turned 50 on Friday and received a lovely birthday wish from my husband. Mark Consuel Ross.

In Instagram post “Live with Kelly and Ryan“Co-host” Riverdale “Learning” Happy Birthday is full of sunshine ☀️ I love you, it’s sexy.. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ “

He accompanied the caption with several photos of Ripa showing her smiling with ears to her ears while posing outside.

Ripa wore a floral dress for the photo.

MARK CONSUELOS, KELLY RIPA REUNION AMID filming quarantine:’MISSING MY HOME TEAM’

that much Lola, the couple’s daughter, In addition Happy birthday to Ripa On her special day.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for 24 years. On Friday, the actor’Riverdale’ gave his wife a birthday celebration. ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ co-host turned 50.
(Dia Deepa Essay/Getty Images)

This 19-year-old girl, who is 19 years old, captioned her mother’s Instagram story looking at a white rose, saying, “The 50s looked so cool.”

MARK CONSUELOS GUSHES WIFE KELLY RIPA:’Her brain is so sexy’

“We love you so much, @kellyripa ❤️❤️❤️❤️, the light of our lives,” Lola added in another post.

Click here to receive the FOX News app.

In addition to Lola, the two share sons Michael (23 years old) and Joaquin (17 years old).

READ  6ix9ine Nears End of Household Arrest, Eyes Protected Dwelling and New Audio

