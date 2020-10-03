Kelly Ripa Gets Sweet Birthday Wishes From Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Lipa I turned 50 on Friday and received a lovely birthday wish from my husband. Mark Consuel Ross.

In Instagram post “Live with Kelly and Ryan“Co-host” Riverdale “Learning” Happy Birthday is full of sunshine ☀️ I love you, it’s sexy.. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ “

He accompanied the caption with several photos of Ripa showing her smiling with ears to her ears while posing outside.

Ripa wore a floral dress for the photo.

that much Lola, the couple’s daughter, In addition Happy birthday to Ripa On her special day.

This 19-year-old girl, who is 19 years old, captioned her mother’s Instagram story looking at a white rose, saying, “The 50s looked so cool.”

“We love you so much, @kellyripa ❤️❤️❤️❤️, the light of our lives,” Lola added in another post.

In addition to Lola, the two share sons Michael (23 years old) and Joaquin (17 years old).