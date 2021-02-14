Kenin stayed in Australia to lose to … unranked 18-year-old

After losing in the second round of the Australian Open with Kaia Kanepi, Sofia kenin decided to stay in Melbourne to play the Phillip Island Trophy, a WTA 250 running in parallel this week. Now the truth is, everything turned from bad to worse for the world No.4, who, after falling early in the then Premier’s title defense, was shockingly knocked out by Olivia gadecki, an 18-year-old … no ranking.

Kenin had a bye in the first round, but said goodbye to the tournament in the second round, when he was surprised by the 2-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-4 partials. The American managed a set and an advantage break, but came out folded to 12 aces and 44 (!) Gadecki’s winners who, as a junior, the best she did was to be 86th. The Australian, who received an invitation from the organization, had already defeated her compatriot Destanee Aiavabut decided to take his tennis to another level and made history.

Simply sensational 🙌 🇦🇺 Olivia Gadecki, 18, upsets No.1 seed Kenin, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Phillip Island Trophy.#PhillipIslandWTA pic.twitter.com/kG2gMwVtQS – wta (@WTA) February 14, 2021

This is the first time since 1997 that a “teenager” has beaten a top 10 player! At the highest, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni was 15 when he hatched Amanda Coetzer in the semi-finals of the Bol tournament, 6-4 and 6-3. Now it was Gadecki’s turn to surprise everyone and everything.