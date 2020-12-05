Everyone in Hollywood knows that everyone is dated. The six-degree separation was real, and Kenya Moore walked down Memory Lane to reveal his first and only date Kanye West Again there was a “disaster”. The Real housewives of Atlanta The star shared his story during a virtual appearance The Wendy Williams Show. The presenter of the show wanted to know if there were any famous men who had ever heard of Kenya, more than the reality star wanted. Give details about ye.

“I was a hot woman in the 90s, so it was body-sniffing and chocolate and tall,” Kenya said. “Well, I went out with Kanye once A disaster. I don’t know, somehow we went to his house and there were some obvious things on TV. He left me alone. I was there for five minutes and he drove me around his house alone. “

“Then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV, he shouldn’t be,” So that was my exit,“She added with a laugh.” As much as I love him, it’s so much fun. “

