Kickstarter Warning Story ‘Unsung Story’ will hit early access to Steam tomorrow

On the back of Matsunov’s name, Ansung Story Raised 60 660,126 by Kickstarter with the help of nearly 16,000 supporters. Although the first half of 2014, the development team seemed to be making good progress in the game. There were frequent and extended periods when Platech did not share any updates. They were stopped by mixed news from the company.

Bladec’s shady behavior then culminated in 2017. After eight months of radio silence, the company announced that it was abandoning the project. Little Orbit, a very popular new developer and publisher, has taken on the responsibility of producing licensed games based on assets such as Barbie and Kung Fu Panda. Little Orbit claims that Bladech has not received any of the kickstart money it has accumulated and must start working on the game from scratch.

Over the next few days, the studio says it will email Steam Key to everyone who has supported the project. Little Orbit eventually trusts the port Ansung Story For other platforms including Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. At this point it is difficult to see if this game will live up to anyone’s expectations, but it’s finally leading to people more than anyone predicted in 2017.