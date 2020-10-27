Kim Kardashian jets into LA with Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick after vacationing on the beach

She is said to have celebrated her 40th birthday on the beach on a private island.

But Kim Kardashian came back to reality on Monday.

The reality star was found at an airport in Los Angeles. Kendall Jenner (age 24), Scott Disick (age 37)

So fly! Kim Kardashian returned to Los Angeles on Monday after a luxurious birthday trip to a private island in the Caribbean.

As always, Mr. Kim was leading the fashion with hot pink sweatshirts, white tank tops, and sneakers.

She wore a beige face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Kendall cuts a much less colorful look as he walks across the runway on an olive green slide.

Crossing her arms over her chest, the Catwalk Queen headed towards the car in a ponytail, her head covered, a face mask, and a baggy all-black look.

Don’t sweat! Disick wore an off-white sweatshirt and a gray sweatshirt when returning home.

Also dressed in style, Scott came out of the jet and wore an off-white sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The star wore a pair of heart print sneakers and a black hat and carried a colorful face mask in his hand.

Kim had a week celebrating her big 4-0.

The star is known to have flew with friends and family to a private island in the Caribbean to commemorate the milestone.

Ready to roll! Star posing with the original BMW he received on his 16th birthday

Kim posted a few sizzling bikini snapshots on her Instagram account on the Caribbean beach, and she proudly declared’This is 40!’

In addition to her travels, a recent episode of KUWTK documented the surprise birthday parties her family threw for her.

The party was a reenactment of Kim’s childhood and adult birthday party, and the star even received the original BMW she was gifted for for her 16th birthday.

Kim’s sister even performed the same dances her friends did on her 10th birthday.

From birthday cakes to decorations, Bash was really a way of memories for Kim.

Magical: Kendall shared some of the tropical getaways in his Instagram story.