Kim Kardashian puts her baby elves on a shelf during an isolated period



Enable video content



im Kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian Exhausted – had to collect four different elfs on a shelf for toys every day until Christmas – so she waved her wand and gave ‘M’ Covid ‘, and then put the toys on a healthy deadline.

The reality star posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Sunday showing her four kids’ own elves in glass jars – where they say they will stay until at least the 23rd so they can isolate … it’s all a break EOAS home fun.

It’s hilarious … Kim wrote a note for her kids – North, St., Chicago And Music – It appeared from the elves. It says, “We’re in a 10 day isolation! We still have the magic, and will fly again in 10 days.”

Sounds like this will do the trick and give Kim and Coe. Peace of mind – she says she is tired of remembering to collect these 4 things from all over the house, so she took the items in her hands and considered them problematic with COVID. Don’t worry, kids … something says they will achieve a full recovery – even if it’s less than 14 days.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

If you are unfamiliar, Elf on a Shelf is a popular holiday tradition. It is based on a book of the same name, and to ensure that they are well throughout December, you should place your own deity in secret locations throughout your home to “spy” on people for Santa. READ Why Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Put Their Wedding day Ideas on Hold

There has been a new twist to the memory / game, and celebrities have moved to the city this Christmas season. Instead of a deity, they carry other celebrities and / or movies and characters with their name on them, and do Photoshop on their shoulders.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.