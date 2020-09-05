Home entertainment Kim Kardashian Will Be Next Martha Stewart With’KKW Home’

Kim Kardashian Will Be Next Martha Stewart With’KKW Home’

Sep 05, 2020 0 Comments
Kim Kardashian Will Be Next Martha Stewart With'KKW Home'

unique

Kim Kardashian Can be Martha Stewart … It seems like you are preparing to challenge the world of household goods !!!

Kim’s legal team submitted a new document to lock down the rights to “KKW Home”.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kim is keeping an eye on the sale of “KKW Home” products as well as home and bedroom furniture and accessories at retail stores known as bath and shower products.

And in the look of things, Kim plans to tap her nickname on pretty much any home good product you can buy… bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, linen, curtains, afghans, throws, Quilts, blankets, balms, indoor perfumes, candles, body and scrubber sponges, bathroom caddy, soap dishes and dispensers, toilet paper holders, organizing and storage containers, trays, baskets, bowls and even trash cans.


Impressive interior by Kim and Kanye

Basically everything under the sun when it comes to filling the living space.

No wonder… Kim is trying to expand her business empire during the recent pandemic… as we first said she is also looking for ways to grow her beauty business As skin care.

Now, it seems that Mr. Kim officially jumps into the world of household goods with “KKW Home”… Observatory Martha !!!

READ  The WB denied Ray Fisher's allegations and said Star has been quieted in the investigation.

You May Also Like

The WB denied Ray Fisher's allegations and said Star has been quieted in the investigation.

The WB denied Ray Fisher’s allegations and said Star has been quieted in the investigation.

Kelly Clarkson, 18 years after winning the first season finale of'American Idol':'It changed my life'

Kelly Clarkson, 18 years after winning the first season finale of’American Idol’:’It changed my life’

'Shameless', final season shoot begins, WarnerMedia's Ann Sarnoff reveals, COVID-19 impact on production, and more-Deadline

‘Shameless’, final season shoot begins, WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff reveals, COVID-19 impact on production, and more-Deadline

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's production contract follows in the footsteps of this royal family.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s production contract follows in the footsteps of this royal family.

Why Marie Osmond Drops'The Talk' After A Season

Why Marie Osmond Drops’The Talk’ After A Season

'Star Trek: Discovery', the first transgender, non-binary character added

‘Star Trek: Discovery’, the first transgender, non-binary character added

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *