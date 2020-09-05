Kim Kardashian Will Be Next Martha Stewart With’KKW Home’

unique

Kim Kardashian Can be Martha Stewart … It seems like you are preparing to challenge the world of household goods !!!

Kim’s legal team submitted a new document to lock down the rights to “KKW Home”.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kim is keeping an eye on the sale of “KKW Home” products as well as home and bedroom furniture and accessories at retail stores known as bath and shower products.

And in the look of things, Kim plans to tap her nickname on pretty much any home good product you can buy… bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, linen, curtains, afghans, throws, Quilts, blankets, balms, indoor perfumes, candles, body and scrubber sponges, bathroom caddy, soap dishes and dispensers, toilet paper holders, organizing and storage containers, trays, baskets, bowls and even trash cans.

Basically everything under the sun when it comes to filling the living space.

No wonder… Kim is trying to expand her business empire during the recent pandemic… as we first said she is also looking for ways to grow her beauty business As skin care.