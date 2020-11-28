Kim Kardashian’s death row sparks Julius Jones fame

Exclusive

Kim KardashianIt is appreciated that visiting with a prisoner sentenced to death in Oklahoma will increase a great deal of morale for everyone who is already struggling Julius Jones‘Freedom.

Kim got extra attention when she met Julius face-to-face in Oklahoma City … and we are told that this has cheered up her family and supporters.

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

Jones was a 19-year-old black man when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 45-year-old white man Paul Howell Back in 1999. Jones was convicted of 1 count of murder in 2002 and sentenced to death, but many say the case was racially motivated. Julius says he was structured and that it was racist.

Julius filed a petition last year and is awaiting parole to recommend a change in his sentence … a final decision is in the governor’s hands Kevin Stitt.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

Cleveland Browns Quarterback, After Kim’s Arrival Baker Mayfield, Who wears Julius ‘name on the back of his helmet all season and wears custom cleats with Julius’ face, Is complete on board Julius team.

But, above all, Kim’s visit is said to have brought new hope and strength to everyone in Oklahoma, and they have been working tirelessly in this case.

Sister of Julius, Antoinette Jones. Antonet says Kim’s drive reminds him of himself Robert Kardashian Sr.. READ Unseen images from Ranveer Singh's 'Wedding' Deepika Padukone Second Wedding Anniversary In Italy Wedding - Bollywood

It’s very heartbreaking … Julius’s sister tells Kim that he’s still separated because he’s not able to take her to the junior and senior party, and he tells Kim that he wants to give it to his sister. He says Kim is another reason Kim wants to fight for her freedom.

Not everyone felt great about Kim’s arrival.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter Called her out For arguing in Jones’ favor, he accused “every celebrity around his case of being proven” and against “celebrity endorsements.”