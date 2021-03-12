King Zulu Goodwill Svellitini dies at 73 in South Africa

“It is with great sadness that I announce to the nation the death of His Excellency King Svelitini Ka Bekusulu, King of the Zulu Nation,” Prince Mongosut Budelesi said in a statement.

In the statement, the former leader of the Freedom Party Inkata (IFP) said, “Tragically, when he was admitted to the hospital, his majesty’s health deteriorated and then he died this morning.”

“On behalf of the royal family, thank you for the continued prayers and support of the nation during this difficult time.”

Monarch Zulu has been admitted to a private hospital in South Africa in intensive care with hypoglycemia since February, according to South African newspapers.

Goodwill Svelitini Ka Bekusulu (1948-2021), King of the Zulu Peoples since the 1960s, was the sole administrator of nearly three million hectares of land under the Inconyama Fund created in 1994, which was used to “protect the material well-being and social status” of the approximately 11 million people living in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. Members of a section of tribes and communities ”, the second largest population in the country.