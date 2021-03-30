Kingston é Petrosinadora Global to World Creativity Day – INFOR CHANNEL

The world’s largest collaboration festival will be held simultaneously on April 21 and 22 in 128 cities in 18 countries; The official press conference to announce the event in advance will take place this Tuesday (30) at 10:30 am (Brasilia time).

Kingston Technology, a global company in memory products and technology solutions, is the global sponsor of the fourth edition of World Creativity Day, the world’s largest creativity festival, which will simultaneously take place in 128 cities in 18 of 21 countries. And April 22.

This year, the event will feature the theme ‘New World, New Skills’ and will feature the largest online exhibition of creative educational experiences aimed at accelerating the growth of human capital with a focus on 10 key capabilities for a limited future. Global Economic Forum.

The official launch press conference for World Creativity Day will be held this Tuesday (30) at 10:30 am (Brasilia time) and journalists interested in participating must register on the site.

“We believe that creativity is the power of human answers and the search for new ways to improve life and society. For 34 years, Kingston has been developing and producing memory and storage solutions for a wide range of devices, from wearable technology such as smart watches to PCs, notebooks and tablets,” said Kingston. Says Fabio Pottallo, senior manager of marketing.

In Brazil, 101 cities are taking part in World Creativity Day, this year, leading the largest grant donation campaign ever undertaken, and sponsored by some of the best and most influential free schools in the country. There will be more than one lakh grants up to 100% with the aim of expanding the creative potential of the community to accelerate the resumption of the economy based on innovation and network knowledge.

World Creativity Day offers more than 1,500 simultaneous functionality through the Creativity Day app available for iOS and Android. All activities are prepared by motivators and experts who aim to integrate the date into the greatest experience on the planet, and aim to accelerate the learning revolution by ensuring that thousands of people can develop new skills focused on generating employment and income, and helping to reduce the damage and harm caused by the epidemic.

In its 4th edition, World Creativity Day was recognized worldwide in 2017 after the UN established World Creativity and Innovation Day in its official calendar. In 2021, the festival will air online, on YouTube, with the participation and lectures of UNESCO representatives by experts from the University of Cingularity, The School of Life, and the Digital House.

Service

What: World Creativity Day

When: April 21st and 22nd

Where: On YouTube and the official app ‘WCD 2021’